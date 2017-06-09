Business owners file tax assessment lawsuit against Coles County

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Some Coles County business owners have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the county overtaxed them in 2016.

According to court records, the lawsuit alleges that Coles County violated the Fourteenth Amendment's Equal Protection Clause by placing a disproportionate tax on Mattoon Township commercial and industrial properties, and not elsewhere in the Mattoon School District and in Coles County. The lawsuit also alleges that Coles County failed to view and assess the properties, as required by state law.

The plaintiffs are seeking nearly $930,000 in damages, including interest, as well as a declaration that their constitutional rights have been violated. Additionally, some businesses want the County to start over and assess all properties and taxes at once.

However, Coles County Board Chair Stan Metzger says, "You're looking at a six-to-eight month process to get this re-done. Our total levy this year is estimated to be $57,400,000 plus. Four percent interest on that for eight months, you're talking close to a million dollars of interest that school districts, the county, all these different taxing bodies would have to somehow come up with."