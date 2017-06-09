Tony Stewart makes stops in central Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A NASCAR Champion made his way back to central Illinois to compete in an Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions race.

The sprint car racing series is making a stop at Lincoln Speedway Friday night, and will speed into the Macon Speedway Saturday night. Tony Stewart made his debut on Lincoln Speedway to take on 24 other competitors in 35 laps of fast-paced action.

Stewart tells WAND News that he was impressed with his first trip to Lincoln Speedway. For more information about Stewart's trip to central Illinois, check out our interviews with him during Saturday's newscasts.