First annual Community Awards Gala held in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens gathered at the Decatur Club Friday evening for the first annual Community Community Awards Gala.

This event, hosted by the MetroDecatur Black Chamber of Commerce, kicked off at 7 p.m. with opening remarks, followed by dinner. FUBU Co-founder an AFashionMind Founder J. Alexander Martin was this year's featured speaker.

Awards distributed during the gala included outstanding corporate leadership and new business of the year. Officials also say Governor Bruce Rauner was invited to deliver the opening remarks for this year's festivities, but was unable to attend.