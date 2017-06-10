Trio of major tournaments on tap for Illinois golf fans

Click the video above for a breakdown of upcoming golf tournament in Illinois, including an interview with last year's JDC winner Ryan Moore!

If you're a golf fan and you live in Illinois, you're in for a treat this summer.

Three major tournaments are set to tee off within a thirty day span.

First - The Decatur Forsyth Classic gets underway at Hickory Point this coming Friday.

A week after that the Lincoln Land Charity Championship tees off at Panther Creek in Springfield.

In just thirty days the golf madness will wrap up with the John Deere Classic in Silvis.