Special Olympics athlete dies from medical emergency

NORMAL, Ill (WAND) - A Special Olympics athlete died Saturday during a State Summer Games swimming competition.

The athlete suffered a medical emergency at the Aquatics Center at Normal West High School.

Life guards and emergency medical technicians responded immediately. The athlete was rushed to Advocate Bromenn Hospital were he died.

The cause of death has not been released.

