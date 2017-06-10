Stop the violence rally with a twist

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 'Stop the Violence' rally is spreading positivity in the community, but it is not a typical rally.

This rally was more of a party.

Organizers, Micah Winters and Andrea Evans, say they want generations to be able to come together and have fun without the worry of violence. With the recent surge of violence in the community, Winters says he thinks summer time sparks the issue and hopes getting the community together will help start a change.

The rally had a $10 cover charge, and some of the proceeds will be donated to Decatur's Boys and Girls Club.