Glow run befitting Paw-Print Ministries

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - The third annual Glow Run at Forsyth Park  helped raise money for Paw-Print Ministries.

The money raised from the 5k run will benefit the non-profit. The organization provides dogs for individuals in health care facilities, schools, and senior homes. They also deploy their dogs to areas in need during times of crisis.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps