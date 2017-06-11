University of Illinois Police are searching for a missing student

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The University of Illinois at Champaign Urbana is searching for a member of the campus community. According the campus police Facebook page, they are currently searching for Yingying Zhang who is a 26-year-old visiting scholar from Urbana. Her friends and family have not heard from her since Friday afternoon, and attempts to contact her by phone and at her residence have been unsuccessful. Police say they do not know if Ms. Zhang is in danger or not, but they say the are doing everything they can to make sure she returns home safely.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911 or the University of Illinois Police Department at 217-333-1216. You may also email non-emergency information to police@illinois.edu. We will continue to update this story with information as we receive it.