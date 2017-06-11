Chatham's Phil Maton makes MLB debut

SAN DIEGO -- Chatham Glenwood graduate Phil Maton made his major league debut Sunday for the San Diego Padres.

The 24-year old pitched a 1-2-3 scoreless eighth inning in an 8-3 loss to the Royals.

"I was just completely surprised, to be honest," Maton said. "...I was just honestly very focused on putting up zeros in AAA and kind of got lost in that. I was just completely blindsided. Very excited to be here."

Maton was called up from Triple-A El Paso, where he has 13 saves and a 2.84 ERA this season.