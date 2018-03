DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fleet Feet Sports hosted a tutu making event for Come Together Let's Walk.

The event was getting people geared up for the 7th annual walk.

The tutus were free, but donations were accepted and will go towards Come Together Let's Walk. Organizers wanted to bring more awareness to the different types of cancer, so the colors of the tutus represent breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and cervical cancer.

100-percent of the walk proceeds will go towards fighting cancer.