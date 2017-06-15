5 die after train hits car near Pana

PANA, Ill. (WAND)- Five people have died after their car was hit by a train Wednesday evening, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened on a stretch of railroad track running parallel to Illinois Route 16. Investigators believe the driver, a 79-year-old man from Pana, was driving south on a county road and drove over a railroad crossing.

The train hit the car, a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country, in its driver side, police reported. Three people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were flown to St. Louis area hospitals, both later succumbed to their injuries early Thursday.

The victims names were released early Thursday morning:

Herbert J. Castle

Mary M. Pugsley

John A. Castle

Nell R. Castle

Mary H. Castle

The exact address of the crash was unclear early Thursday morning.