Caryn Eisert joins the WAND News team as a Report/Producer.

She is a graduate of Western Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast News and with a minor in Athletic Coaching. While in college she was extremely involved in several community and school organizations. She was president of the NBS (National Broadcasting Society) for the Western Kentucky Chapter and a member of RTDNA (Radio Television Digital News Association). While in college she was nominated for numerous awards and won a Kentucky AP College award for Best Sports Coverage.

In her free time, Caryn enjoys running and being outdoors, as well as watching football and basketball. Caryn also loves being with her family, especially with her two nephews and niece.

If you have any story ideas you think Caryn should check out, get in touch with her at caryn.eisert@wandtv.com