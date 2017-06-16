One dead after Moultrie County crash

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- One person died and four others were hospitalized after a rollover crash Thursday night, authorities said.

Around 10:40, a sedan lost control and overturned at 2500 North and 1300 East in Moultrie County, ejecting three of the car’s five occupants, according to information from the Moultrie County sheriff’s office.

Authorities pronounced a teen, 17-year-old Alejandro A. Coriano Jr., dead at the scene. Emily Crow, 16, was flown to Carle Hospital in Urbana and three other male occupants went to a nearby hospital. Our partners at The News-Gazette say they are Derrick Francis, 18, Cody Herbstreit, 16, and Kameron Baughman.

Urbana School District 116 put out a statement about the teen's death on Friday.

"Our thoughts and sympathy go out to his family and friends. We understand his death could be stressful for a number of our students and/or staff and we offer our thoughts and support during this difficult time. Grief counselors will be available to any student or staff starting at 7:45 a.m. Monday, June 19 at Urbana High School. Information about services for Alex will be made available when complete."