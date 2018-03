DECATUR -- The LPGA Symetra Tour returns to Hickory Point Golf Course this weekend for the 33rd annual Decatur-Forsyth Classic.

If the first round is any indication we're in for a thrilling weekend. Lindsey Weaver (-7) sits alone atop the leaderboard, but she has plenty of company. Three players are tied at 6-under, three more are tied at 5-under, and eight are in the mix at 4-under.

Click the video above for highlights from round one!