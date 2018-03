DECATUR -- On a scorching hot day at Frank M. Lindsay Field on the campus of Millikin University, you might see the Woodland brothers going all out.

Brothers James and Braxton are working out together this summer in an effort to take their games to the next level.

James Woodland is getting ready for his redshirt freshman year at McKendree, while Braxton sets his sights on a breakout redshirt sophomore year at SEMO.

Click the video above to hear from the former Eisenhower stars!