BLOOMINGTON -- West dominated the East 58 to 7 in the 43rd annual Illinois Shrine Game Saturday.

SHG's Tim Brenneisen saw significant time at quarterback, helping the West squad light up the scoreboard.

Mt. Zion's Charles Kuhle did it all for East. He kicked. He punted. He played receiver. He took home the East offensive MVP trophy.

Click the video above for the highlights!