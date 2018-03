CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE SECOND ROUND OF THE DECATUR-FORSYTH CLASSIC!

DECATUR -- Symetra Tour rookie Chorphaka Jaengkit (-10) takes a two stroke lead into the third and final round of the Decatur-Forsyth Classic.

Right behind her in second is Allison Emrey (-8). Katelyn Dambaugh, Brogan McKinnon, Hannah Green, Jane Rah, and Erynne Lee are all tied for third at 7-under.

The 33rd annual tournament wraps up Sunday morning at Hickory Point Golf Course.