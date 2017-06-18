Jaengkit picks up life changing win at Decatur-Forsyth Classic

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS FROM ROUND THREE OF THE DECATUR-FORSYTH CLASSIC!

FORSYTH -- Chorphaka Jaengkit drilled a 35-foot birdie putt on 16 to secure her first Symetra Tour win at the Decatur-Forsyth Classic Sunday.

Jaengkit (-12) beat out Tiffany Chan (-11), who carded a remarkable 9-under 63 in the morning session.

"I feel great because it has been a lot for me, the past two weeks I was thinking about going to play back in Asia," Jaengkit said. "That has changed, I'm going to keep playing on this Tour now."

Jaengkit takes home the 19,500-dollar check for winning the tournament, and moves from No. 131 to No. 16 on the money list.