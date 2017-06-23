Act of Kindness After Bike Stolen

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A nine year old left without a bike he was given for his birthday.

DeSean Hayes was riding his bike around the neighborhood when he says two older boys pushed him and ran off with the new bike.

"It got stolen," DeSean says. "I was really, really, really, really mad."

His mom took to Facebook in a community group called "Spotted in Chambana." She asked people to try and help her find the missing birthday gift.

That's when a local father stepped in.

"I came across the story where the little guy, you know, had his bike stolen," Brandon Booher says. "I just felt like I needed to do something."

So he went to the local Walmart and bought DeSean the same bike that had been stolen. He gives it to Desean, saying "there are way more good people than there are bad people."

It's a lesson in kindness from a father to a kid he never met. The Facebook comments calling Brandon a hero.

"I just hope that people see that and realize that they can make a difference," Booher says. "You don't have to buy anything for anybody, that's just in this instance."

DeSean tells WAND, "there are more good than there are bad."