SPRINGFIELD -- Charlie Danielson, Luke Guthrie, Dylan Meyer, and Scott Langley gave their fans plenty to cheer about Friday at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship.

All four Illini made the cut (-3).

Danielson and Meyer, playing in the same group, both finished the second round 4-under. Guthrie birdied 18 to make the cut at 3-under. Langley is in the hunt for the championship at 9-under, three strokes back of leader Tom Whitney (-12).

