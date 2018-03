SPRINGFIELD -- Former Illini Scott Langley (-13) carded a 67 for the second day in a row and finds himself within striking distance of leader Kyle Thompson (-17) heading into the final round of the Lincoln Land Charity Championship.

Fellow former Illini Charlie Danielson also shot a 67, and finished the day 8-under for the tournament.

Click the video above to see how all four golfers with Illini ties fared in round three.