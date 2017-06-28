2017 Fireworks Displays

2017 Fireworks DisplaysPosted: Updated:
Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations! If you know about any other displays, email us at news@wandtv.com.
Saturday, July 1st:
- Arthur: 9:30pm at Jurgens Park
- Blue Mound: 9 p.m.
- Harristown: 9:15 p.m. at Harristown Elementary School
- Maroa: Dusk
- Springfield: Dusk
- Riverton: 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 2nd:
- Decatur: Dusk at Life Foursquare Church
- Lincoln: Dusk at Lincoln Park
Monday, July 3rd:
- Monticello: Dusk at Lodge Park
- Monticello Railway: Dusk
- Mt. Zion: Dusk at Fletcher Park
- Pana: Dusk at the Tri-County Fairgrounds
Tuesday, July 4th
- Assumption: Dusk
- Beardstown: Dusk at Roy Roberts Park
- Bement: Dusk at City Park.
- Casey: Dusk at Fairview Park.
- Decatur: Dusk at Nelson Park
- Dieterich: Dusk at Liberty Memorial Park
- Effingham: Dusk at Effingham High School
- Hammond: Dusk
- Lincoln: 9 p.m.
- Lovington: Dusk
- Marshall: Dusk at the Clark County Fairgrounds
- Mattoon: Dusk at the Coles County Airport
- Moweaqua: Dusk at North Park
-Shelbyville: Dusk at Forest park
-Sullivan: Dusk at Wyman Park
- Taylorville: 8:30p.m. at Taylorville Lake
- Tuscola: Dusk at Ervin Park
Wednesday, July 5th
- Clinton: Dusk
Saturday, July 8th
- Mount Pulaski: Dusk at Frazier Park