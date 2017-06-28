2017 Fireworks Displays

Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations! If you know about any other displays, email us at news@wandtv.com.



Saturday, July 1st:

- Arthur: 9:30pm at Jurgens Park

- Blue Mound: 9 p.m.

- Harristown: 9:15 p.m. at Harristown Elementary School

- Maroa: Dusk

- Springfield: Dusk

- Riverton: 9 p.m.



Sunday, July 2nd:

- Decatur: Dusk at Life Foursquare Church

- Lincoln: Dusk at Lincoln Park

Monday, July 3rd:

- Monticello: Dusk at Lodge Park

- Monticello Railway: Dusk

- Mt. Zion: Dusk at Fletcher Park

- Pana: Dusk at the Tri-County Fairgrounds

Tuesday, July 4th

- Assumption: Dusk

- Beardstown: Dusk at Roy Roberts Park

- Bement: Dusk at City Park.

- Casey: Dusk at Fairview Park.

- Decatur: Dusk at Nelson Park

- Dieterich: Dusk at Liberty Memorial Park

- Effingham: Dusk at Effingham High School

- Hammond: Dusk

- Lincoln: 9 p.m.

- Lovington: Dusk

- Marshall: Dusk at the Clark County Fairgrounds

- Mattoon: Dusk at the Coles County Airport

- Moweaqua: Dusk at North Park

-Shelbyville: Dusk at Forest park

-Sullivan: Dusk at Wyman Park

- Taylorville: 8:30p.m. at Taylorville Lake

- Tuscola: Dusk at Ervin Park

Wednesday, July 5th

- Clinton: Dusk

Saturday, July 8th

- Mount Pulaski: Dusk at Frazier Park