Campus walk to support search for missing scholar

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Several dozen people participated in a walk Thursday evening to support the ongoing search for missing scholar Yingying Zhang.

The walk, hosted by the University of Illinois chapter of the Chinese Students and Scholars Association, began and ended at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Participants walked past the laboratory where Zhang walked, as well as the bus stop where she was last seen.

Following the walk, participants were able to enjoy a concert performed by the Jasmine Fields Orchestra.

Yingying Zhang has been missing since June 9. The FBI is investigating this disappearance as a kidnapping, and is offering $10,000 for information that leads to Zhang being found. Zhang's family, in partnership with Champaign County Crime Stoppers, is also offering a $40,000 reward.

Earlier this week, FBI officials announced that the vehicle Zhang was last seen entering had been located. Authorities have not released any information regarding where the vehicle was found.

If you have any information regarding Yingying Zhang's disappearance, you are urged to contact your local FBI office.