Meredith Juliet is WAND's Champaign Reporter. As a graduate of Indiana University, she's elated to be living by a Big Ten school yet again.

At Indiana, Meredith worked part time as a reporter for the local PBS affiliate. She anchored live television break ins and turned stories for a weekly newscast. Meredith was also the News Director for IU Student Television, overseeing and contributing to all aspects of the student-run weekly broadcast.

Meredith is enjoying her time exploring Champaign with her cat, Ziggy (though he mostly just sleeps). She likes to play tennis, read, and watch football.

She'd love to connect with you on any of the social media platforms below!

Twitter: @MeredithJuliet_ Facebook: Meredith Juliet WAND TV Instagram: @MeredithJuliet