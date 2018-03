HIGHLAND -- Just a couple days after successfully defending his H&R 100 title at Macon Speedway, Oakwood native Bobby Pierce picked up another win at Highland Speedway Saturday night.

Pierced earned a $10,000 payday for the win, and padded his lead in the Summer Nationals points standings.

With every big win the twenty year old earns more and more respect from his competition. Click the video above to hear from Pierce on how things have changed with all his recent success.