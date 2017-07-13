Community seeks help for fallen captain's homecoming

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man who died in war is coming home.

Capt. Joseph Smith died in the Vietnam War when someone shot his plane down. He was flying over Cambodia. The U.S. military declared him missing in action on April 4, 1971.

In 2017, DNA technology helped identify him.

WAND-TV has learned Larry “The Flag Man” plans to line U.S. 51 South with 1,000 full-size American flags for Smith’s return to Illinois. The route will be covered from Moweaqua to Assumption.

If anyone wants to help, join Larry at Assumption Middle School (404 E. Colegrove St.) on Friday, July 14 at 2:30 p.m.

A funeral for Smith is happening Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. in Assumption’s St. Mary’s Catholic Church.