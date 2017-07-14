Police respond to mid-day attack

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police responded to reports of a woman attacked around noon Friday at a resale store.

That attack happened at the LSA Resale Store on East Cerro Gordo in Decatur. WAND crews at the scene observed emergency vehicles outside.

Police still would not release details of the attack or their investigation into it by late Friday afternoon, but people at the scene earlier in the day said someone attacked an older woman who had been carrying a bag of items.

WAND will report additional information once it is available.