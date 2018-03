SILVIS -- Steve Stricker brought back memories of his three-peat at the John Deere Classic Sunday, shooting a 7-under 64 in the final round.

Stricker (-15) grabbed a share of the lead at one point, but ultimately finished in a tie for 5th.

Fellow former Illini Brian Campbell (-13) finished tied for 12th, and Nick Hardy (-11) tied for 55th.

Click the video above for highlights and reaction (video courtesy: KWQC).