Work to start on Taylorville water plant

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Contractors plan to begin work on Taylorville’s new water treatment plant by July 31, city officials said.

This week, the City Council approved a resolution allowing work on the $25 million project to begin at a site near the current water plant. Mayor Bruce Barry said the new plant will increase capacity from about 3.2 million gallons to about 5 million gallons and will improve water quality.

“The EPA has sent down different mandates that we need to increase our capacity and also improve our quality,” Barry said.

Barry said Plocher Construction, which is building the new plant, projects the project will take around two years. He also said the EPA has issued a $750,000 subsidy for the project, money which he said could save the city additional money on interest.