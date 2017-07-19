SHG's Lee picks college home, previews 2017 season

Tremayne Lee rushed for 2,168 yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior. Tremayne Lee rushed for 2,168 yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior.

Click the video above to hear Sacred Heart-Griffin's Tremayne Lee discuss choosing Southern Illinois over FBS schools like Western Michigan and Central Michigan! The incoming senior also previews the Cyclone's season as they try to get back to the state championship game.

