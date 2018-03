ARCOLA -- NASCAR driver Paul Menard paid a visit to the Libman company headquarters in Arcola Thursday.

Menard took a tour of his sponsor's plant with company president Andrew Libman, and enjoyed an autograph session with employees.

Menard is hoping history repeats itself this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway The last time he visited Libman in 2011, he would go on to win the Brickyard 400.

Click the video above to hear from Menard!