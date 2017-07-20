ISP warning of buckling pavement

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are urging motorists to be on the lookout for buckled pavement.

ISP officials say they have received several reports of buckling on Interstate 72 in Macon County. Troopers say the damage is being caused by the high temperatures, which causes the asphalt in the roadway to expand and results in pavement breaking and pushing up.

If you come across buckled pavement, you are urged to report it to local law enforcement.