Children's Museum of Illinois receives $3 million donation

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Howard G. Buffett Foundation is donating three million dollars to fund an expansion at the Children's Museum of Illinois.

The donation was announced in Decatur on July 20. Officials say the money will be used to build a 7,000-square-foot, two-story addition that will focus on highlighting the impact law enforcement officers have on the community.

In a release, Howard G. Buffett said, "Children’s Museum is a great community asset for the greater Decatur area, which is one of the reasons why this is such a great place for families. Less visible is the role local law enforcement agencies play every day to keep our communities safe. Our hope is this new exhibit enhances this valuable community asset while bringing much needed recognition to the individuals and organizations that make the quality of life here in Macon County so high."

Children's Museum of Illinois Executive Director Amber Kaylor says, "I can think of no better way to use that opportunity than to educate children about the heroic work our law enforcement officers perform daily. The Howard G. Buffett foundation has partnered with us to bring this opportunity to life. We are extremely thankful."

For more information about the Children's Museum of Illinois, click here.