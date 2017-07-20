Illinois Made, Illinois Proud: Macon Resources

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One local organization is helping businesses with their manufacturing needs, while teaching their employees important developmental and social skills.

Macon Resources, Inc., located at 2121 Hubbard Avenue in Decatur, is a non-profit organization that provides services that helps promote the independence, growth, and self-worth of children and adults with disabilities. Among the many services Macon Resources offers is job training and opportunities.

Although MRI is known for manufacturing license plates, it also runs a variety of other businesses that help improve social and professional skills and development, such as janitorial services, a catering business, a sign shop, and Etsy shop, and more.

For more information about Macon Resources, Inc., click here.