Stroke can't keep Macon Speedway's superfan away

MACON -- If you've been to a race at Macon Speedway, odds are you've seen superfan Paula Thomson.



Paula is such a big fan that if she's missing from a race, it causes panic among other diehards in the stands. She's such a big fan, in fact, that not even a stroke kept her away from the H&R 100 race this month. She's been to all 37 H&R 100s and has no plans of slowing down.



Click the video above to hear from Paula's husband John about her ultimatum to him about attending races, plus former paramedic Jack Pugh about Macon Speedway's most loyal fan!