Hillen captures Soy City supremacy at Rex Spires City Amateur

DECATUR -- Former Millikin standout Wes Hillen (278) shot a 68 in the final round of the Rex Spires Decatur Men's City Amateur at Hickory Point Sunday, to win the title by three strokes.

Former LSA state champion Hunter York (281) and Millikin director of golf Sam Osborne (281) tied for second place.

Daniel Miller (284), and Chad Burrus (285) rounded out the top five. Final scores from all three flights can be found below.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wes Hillen (278)

Hunter York (281)

Sam Osborne (281)

Daniel Miller (284)

Chad Burrus (285)

Mark Huss (286)

Kraig Rogers (287)

Mike Thomas (292)

Mitch Cremer (295)

Kyle Rogers (300)

Craig Bundy (306)

Larry Osborne (309)

Jack Thomas (310)

Dylan Flock (314)

Tanner Woodruff (314)

Dylan Ground (316)

Colby Burdick (322)

Cody Redman (325)

Joe Rottman (354)

FIRST FLIGHT

Steve Romano (299)

Curt Camden (301)

Jason Crutcher (306)

Roger Lewis (307)

Billy Janisch (308)

Rob Walters (308)

Naeem Jatoi (308)

Dan Goebel (312)

Bobby Holmes (322)

Jon Parker (323)

John Frey Jr. (329)

Corey Hosier (331)

Tim Hill (345)

SECOND FLIGHT

Roger Call (325)

Clay Koenig (326)

Darryl Stock (327)

Mike Ferrill (329)

Matt Beck (332)

Dave Perry (333)

Glenn Easterling (336)

Bob Christian (337)

Tom Tipsword (347)

Lance Amos (351)

Mike Brewer (356)