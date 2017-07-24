Search continues for missing teen

GREENUP, Ill. (WAND)- Family members and law enforcement are searching for a 17-year-old girl missing since Wednesday.

The teen, Bridget Phillippe, went missing Wednesday, her family members have said. Her father William Phillippe, reached by phone Monday, said family members were following up on leads during the day.

Cumberland County Chief Deputy Steve Maroon said, when Phillippe first went missing, they had reason to believe she may have been with a man, traveling to Missouri in a red 2004 Oldsmobile Alero.

Phillippe’s family members identified that man as Liam Ledford of Nixa, Missouri, and Ledford’s family members have also taken to Facebook, reporting that they have not heard from him and are looking for him.

Chief Deputy Maroon said investigators do not know whether Phillippe or Ledford are in Illinois, Missouri or elsewhere or whether either or both are traveling in the red Alero.

He said anyone with information that could help find Phillippe should call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 849-2571.