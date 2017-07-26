National Night Out kicks off August 1

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur residents are invited to participate in the 34th Annual National Night Out event on August 1.

Officials say the National Night Out crime and drug prevention event is being held at Hess Park, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food, games, music, and prizes. A dunk tank will also be on site, giving people the chance to "dunk" community leaders.

Decatur is just one of hundreds of communities throughout the country to host National Night Out events this year. Sponsors for Decatur's event include the Decatur Park District, Macon County Sheriff's Office, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur Police Department, Decatur Fire Department, the Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations, the United Way, the Good Samaritan Inn, and Target.