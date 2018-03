DECATUR -- Former Maroa-Forsyth star Lucas Horve is one step closer to the main draw at the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.

Horve took down Bradley Orban 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of qualifiers Saturday.

Horve will face Guy Orly Iradukunda in the next round Sunday not before 11:30 AM on court one.

