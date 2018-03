Click the video above for highlights from day two of the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic!

DECATUR -- The stands were packed for Forsyth native Lucas Horve's showdown with Guy Iradukunda on day two of the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic qualifiers.

Iradukunda, a senior at Florida State, would win the match 6-1, 6-2, advancing to the qualifying finals Monday at Fairview Park.

