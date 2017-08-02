Company gives update on wind project

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – A Kansas company plans to be ready to build a wind farm in DeWitt County by Spring of 2019.

The company, Tradewind Energy, says the project would involve about 18,000 acres and about 143 landowners.

In response to questions from WAND, the company issued this statement:

"Tradewind Energy continues to develop the planned Alta Farms II Wind Project in rural DeWitt County approximately 5 miles north and west of Clinton, Illinois. Tradewind is finishing up the leasing process and beginning the preliminary site layout process by gathering feedback from our host landowner partners. Our current strategy is to be ready for construction as early as the spring of 2019," said Tom Swierczewski, Development Director for Tradewind Energy.”