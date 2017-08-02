DynaGraphics helping businesses be seen

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One local business has worked to help other businesses be seen in Decatur since 1980.

DynaGraphics, Inc. helps businesses be seen through a variety of custom-made signs, decals, banners, and vehicle wraps. Founded by Barry and Melanie Bowers under the name "Promo Graphics," DynaGraphics has grown and evolved to meet customers' needs, including the addition of large format printers and state-of-the-art shape cutters, and the relocation to a 21,000-square-foot facility.

DynaGraphics is located at 3220 North Woodford Street in Decatur. For more information about services offered, click here.