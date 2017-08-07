WAND Two-a-Days: Maroa-Forsyth

WAND Sports is previewing two high school football teams a day every day until the season kicks off!

MAROA -- The Maroa-Forsyth Trojans are coming off a 12 win season in which they went all the way to the state championship game for the fifth time in eight years.

The Trojans are led by a strong core of eighteen seniors, and super athletic sophomore quarterback Ian Benner.

Maroa-Forsyth Trojans

Head coach: Josh Jostes (18th year, 153-52 record)

Record in 2016: 12-2

Offensive starters returning: roughly half

Defensive starters returning: roughly half

Week 1 opponent: New Berlin

Click the video above to hear from seniors Murt Jatoi and Brian Hallam, and head coach Josh Jostes.

Two-A-Day Checklist

Monday 8/7 Maroa-Forsyth

Monday 8/7 St. Teresa