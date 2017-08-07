WAND Two-a-Days: Maroa-Forsyth

WAND Sports is previewing two high school football teams a day every day until the season kicks off!
MAROA -- The Maroa-Forsyth Trojans are coming off a 12 win season in which they went all the way to the state championship game for the fifth time in eight years.
The Trojans are led by a strong core of eighteen seniors, and super athletic sophomore quarterback Ian Benner.
Maroa-Forsyth Trojans
Head coach: Josh Jostes (18th year, 153-52 record)
Record in 2016: 12-2
Offensive starters returning: roughly half
Defensive starters returning: roughly half
Week 1 opponent: New Berlin
Click the video above to hear from seniors Murt Jatoi and Brian Hallam, and head coach Josh Jostes.
