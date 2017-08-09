Sangamon County authorities seeking tips in July 25 burglary

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a burglary at Ma Ma Lee's Sandbar Tavern last month.

Deputies say the burglary happened during the early morning hours of July 25. In this incident, deputies say one person pried open a door, entered the building, and used a concrete circular saw to open an ATM and video gaming machine. The suspect left the business without being able to access the cash, but caused extensive damage in the attempt.

Still images from surveillance video depicting the suspect have been included in this article. If you have any information regarding this incident, or can identify the person in these images, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.