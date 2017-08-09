Butter cow display continues drawing attention

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Crowds are gathering at the Illinois State Fair to check out a pair of butter cows.

The creators of the cows, Sarah and Andy Pratt, spent 90 hours creating the piece and used 800 pounds of butter. The two cows are seen with their tongues sticking out at each other.

They made a mom cow named Elsa and a calf named Easy. The reason behind the name 'Easy' is because the calf was much easier to create than the larger cow. The creators said they wanted to depict years of family fun.

People who come to see the cows can try to find nine hearts hidden in the butter. The exhibit is open on each night of the State Fair until 9 p.m.

"This is the first time the kids have seen it," said fairgoer Candy Thornton. "I remember seeing it as a kid, but I thought it would be fun to take them and they would enjoy it."

Marla Behrends, the Dairy Building superintendent, says, "This was her depiction of generations of fun. Well, generations means we need to have a baby calf in there. I said, 'Do you think maybe some of the moms might not like that the cows are sticking their tongues out?' Well, if you're around cattle, they're always munching and chewing and that tongue gets out there an awful lot, so that was her depiction of mom and them having a little fun."

Aside from the tongues sticking out, the creators added a scavenger hunt onto the cows. They etched nine hearts into the butter to give families something to do while looking. The nine hearts represent the nine benefits of milk.

This is the 95th year for the cows. Visitors can view the cows everyday of the fair in the Dairy Building until 9 p.m.