WAND Two-a-Days: Mt. Zion

WAND Sports is previewing two high school football teams a day every day until the season kicks off!

MT. ZION -- Head coach Patrick Etherton's first season at Mt. Zion went off without a hitch. The Braves went 8-1 in the regular season and took home the Apollo Conference crown, then shut out Olney in the first round of the playoffs before losing to eventual 4A state champion Rochester in the next round.



This year the Braves lose quarterback Brandon Price and receiver/kicker Charles Kuhle, both to Illinois State, as well as end Alex Scharf and a host of other talented seniors. In their place step senior quarterback Noah Ruenger and receivers Dawson 'DJ' Johns, Kolby Clark and Jack Franey.



However, the most impressive achievement the Braves can boast is from senior linebacker/running back Andrew Schollmeier, who is not only a captain but scored a perfect 36 on the ACT this offseason.

Click the video above to hear from Schollmeier, Johns and Etherton about the Braves' quest to defend the Apollo crown!



Mt. Zion Braves

Head coach: Patrick Etherton

Record in 2016: 9-2

Returning starters (offense): 2

Returning starters (defense): 2

Week 1 opponent: at Limestone

