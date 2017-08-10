WAND Two-a-Days: LSA

WAND Sports is previewing two high school football teams a day every day until the season kicks off!

DECATUR -- In the three full seasons that LSA had a football program prior to Craig Bundy's tenure, the Lions won four games.



Bundy will be the first to admit: things looked bleak in those early days.



Just three years later, the Lions are on top of the Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest and gunning for a repeat. How times have changed.



Bundy returns three starters on the offensive line and weapons like receivers Seth Reynolds, Xavier Todd, Grant Karsten and Beaux Boehm plus running backs Chandler Carter, Ezra Schaal and new starting quarterback Mike Fiala. This is the first season in Bundy's tenure in which the Lions will not start a freshman or sophomore.

Click the video above to hear from Reynolds, Bundy and senior lineman Noah Robinson about the Lions' quest to defend the LOVC Northwest crown.



LSA Lions

Head coach: Craig Bundy

Record in 2016: 8-2

Week 1 opponent: vs. Cumberland

