'Heavy' Decatur fire damages garage

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A garage fire forced someone to move out Wednesday.

Firefighters say they responded to a house in the 200 block of Galloway Park Drive after 7 p.m. The damage extended to the building’s attic space, forcing crews to remove insulation from that area. They estimate the flames caused $28,000 in damage they’re calling “heavy”.

Ameren assisted the Decatur Fire Department in putting out the flames, a process that took three hours in total.

A DFD report says one adult had to be moved to a hotel because the house is now uninhabitable.

Decatur firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire Thursday.