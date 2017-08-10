Burglar uses circular saw in theft attempt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators are looking for a man they say tried to steal from a restaurant.

On the early morning of July 25, deputies say someone pried a door open at Mama Lee’s Sandbar Tavern in Springfield, then used a circular saw to try and access an ATM and video gaming machine. He did not end up getting away with any money.

Deputies say the saw caused damage to the business.

Surveillance video shows a person wearing a helmet using the saw. Crime Stoppers says it’s trying to identify the person. Anyone with information should call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (217)788-8427.

Tips can also be submitted at cashfortips.us.