Sheriff to step down, spend time with family

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Sangamon County’s sheriff says he plans to step down.

Sheriff Wes Barr says he will not look for reelection and plans to spend more time with his family. In a Thursday press release announcing the move, he thanked people in the county for their support.

“I am truly honored and humbled by the fact the citizens of Sangamon County gave me their vote of confidence, and I will be forever grateful,” said Barr.

Barr served a long career in law enforcement, starting in 1985 as a Sangamon County correctional officer. In 1988, he moved to work with Chatham police for another three years, then came back to Sangamon County as a merit deputy in 1991. Barr successfully ran for sheriff in 2014.

Barr listed a number of accomplishments he’s proud of in his time as sheriff, including finishing the 2016 fiscal year under budget. That full list can be found in the PDF below.

“I have had a great career, always tried to treat people the way I wanted to be treated, and I hope to be remembered as a police officer who cared about people and always tried to do the right thing,” Barr said.